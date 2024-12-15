Mismatched 3 composer Ruuh shares that his song with brother Joh was selected for Rohit-Prajakta’s romance drama Mismatched 3 from 130 options

Reuel Benedict and Joh Benedict

In releasing Gumshuda ahead of the upcoming celebratory weeks, composer-duo and siblings Ruuh and Joh stand to benefit in more ways than one. To begin with, the track from the third season of Mismatched seamlessly made its way to the loyal audience of the Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli-fronted show, which has earned as much love for its narrative as it has for its music. Furthermore, with the upbeat, dance-worthy, and addictive number, the musicians have managed to grab the attention of listeners who are already in the mood to party.

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli

Sure, the makers would have ascertained that the track fit the narrative like a hand in a glove, but, Gumshuda is also refreshingly individualistic. It is also how the duo first crafted the song before it caught the attention of the makers of the web show. “Even before mismatched came our way, Joh had an idea that he brought to me. I loved it. We decided to write a melody, and thought of releasing it ourselves. However, someone [presented] it to the show-runners, and they asked us if they could use it. We’re told, they heard about 130 songs before choosing this one. Because Mismatched has a massive following [even for its] music, I thought this was a great way to release this song,” reveals Ruuh, who describes the song as one that is “dance-heavy but has a feel-good energy”.

Apart from the duo’s number, Mismatched 3 will also feature songs by Taaruk Raina and Anurag Saikia. By onboarding artistes with different music sensibilities, Ruuh believes the soundtrack will have “something for everyone”. “I like that [by roping in different] artistes, we could get different sounds. It gives the album the opportunity to cater to a wide audience. In India, the landscape is changing quickly. Many listeners are exposed to different sounds, and young artistes get the chance to explore film music. At the cost of sounding cliché, the fact is the core principle of making good music is creating an identity. If there’s a certain sound that gets Joh and me excited, we chase it.”

The year has been rather eventful for the musicians, who composed a fair chunk of the Ananya Panday-led show Call Me Bae, and Sooni Taraporevala’s Whaack Girls. Up next, they have Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix offering, The Royals. “We are working with big names, and that will be one among the biggest albums we have worked on. We are also doing the majority of songs in the project.”