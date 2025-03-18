Breaking News
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub: ‘I have to worry about financial security’

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Kanneda actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on why he features in certain projects, despite his characters being poorly written. “I don’t come from a background, where I don’t have to worry about financial security,” he says

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub plays a cop in Kanneda

Typicality has never attracted Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. So, when the role of an atypical cop came his way, thanks to the upcoming series, Kanneda, he jumped at it. “Generally, cops are shown as strong. The novelty of playing a vulnerable cop excited me,” says the actor. 


His 14-year filmography is laced with such unusual characters—from Article 15 (2018) to Scoop (2023). But Ayyub admits that he is often offered parts that aren’t fleshed out. “The character isn’t strong, but I see that we can build it while performing. In Scoop, I enjoyed exploring my character as it was well-written. The problem is when your role has nothing, but you are told, ‘You’re a good actor, do something with it.’”


In such cases, what makes him pick the project? “I don’t come from a background, where I don’t have to worry about financial security,” he says candidly, admitting that sometimes the kitchen takes precedence over the craft. “It’s only after a 14-year run that I feel I’ll be financially settled in the next few years. Then I’ll tell people, ‘Excite me with the script, or I won’t do it.’ You have many reasons to say yes to a project; sometimes you’re getting paid well for a 10-day shoot. I choose it so that I can do an indie film like Joram [2023].”


