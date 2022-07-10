Mohan Kapur: The show 'Ms Marvel' is a textbook case of representation

Mohan Kapur, who plays Iman’s father in Ms Marvel, says the story of US-based Pakistani family is a big win for South Asian actors

Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Iman Vellani in Ms Marvel

It was in August 2020 that Mohan Kapur received a script sent by his Los Angeles agent. Amid the first lockdown, the actor found himself toying with the idea of auditioning for the role of Yusuf Khan, the protagonist’s father in Ms Marvel. “I thought it’s too big a project and I may not get it,” he chuckles. But Kapur knew he had to give the MCU offering a shot. “It took 15-20 days for them to get back [after the audition]. We got the script only when we reached Atlanta for the shoot. It was an interesting concept—a Pakistani immigrant family in New Jersey and how their daughter realises she has superpowers.”