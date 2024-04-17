Set in the spring of 1995, the latest edition of this franchise resonates with audiences as it provides a glimpse into the relationship between siblings and all the banter that comes alongside it

Juhi Parmar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article "My personal life is quite different": Juhi Parmar reveals how she resonates with her character from 'Yeh Meri Family' Season 3 x 00:00

Juhi Parmar, who portrayed her role of 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother, in the third season of the drama series, 'Yeh Meri Family', shared her thoughts on how similar she is in real life to her on-screen character.

Set in the spring of 1995, the latest edition of this franchise resonates with audiences as it provides a glimpse into the relationship between siblings and all the banter that comes alongside it. Starring Anngaad Raaj, Hetal Gada, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar in prominent roles, the narrative unfolds through the eyes of the young protagonist, Rishi, a seventh-grade science enthusiast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juhi Parmar said, "The series' sequence does not resonate with me. My character, Neerja, is portrayed as a strict mother who is often upset with the kids for various reasons. However, my personal life is quite different, especially my relationship with my daughter. Unlike how Ritika and Rishi refer to Neerja as 'Kiran Bedi', my daughter Samairra affectionately calls me Mommy Palooza. Therefore, I am not like Kiran Bedi to her, and our bond is truly special."

Also, she spoke about her experience working with Rajesh Kumar, "Working with Rajesh again was fabulous. He's an amazing actor and we had a fantastic time filming together. Also, he's incredibly funny and brings so much energy to the set, which enhances the scenes."

The third season of 'Yeh Meri Family' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever