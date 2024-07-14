Neha Sharma reveals she didn't think anyone ever imagined that she could pull off a grey character

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 July,2024 11:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, '36 Days’ is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days’

Neha Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Neha Sharma, who essays the role of Farah in the new crime thriller '36 Days', shared that no one ever imagined that she could pull off a grey character.


Discussing her casting in the show, Neha, who plays a bold and mysterious role, shared: "I don’t think anyone ever imagined that I could pull off a grey character, so when the makers approached me for '36 Days', I was genuinely thrilled. I had watched a bit of the original BBC show, '35 Days', and thought it was absolutely mind-bending.”


“So, when they considered me to play a role in an adaptation of this, I was really excited to be a part of it. Being involved in this project is something I've looked forward to. I'm eager to see how the audience reacts and hope they enjoy it,” she added.


Directed by Vishal Furia, the story unveils dark secrets, betrayals, and forbidden truths lying beneath the surface.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, '36 Days’ is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days’.

The show features Purab Kohli as Rishi, Shruti Seth as Radhika, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Tony, Amruta Khanvilkar as Lalita, Sharib Hashmi as Vinod, and Sushant Divgikr as Tara.

It also stars Shernaz Patel, Kenneth Desai, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of a serene suburban housing estate in Goa, the thriller takes viewers through a complex maze of lies, deceit, romance, and intrigue, as a mysterious woman shakes up the neighbourhood after entering the scene.

'36 Days’ is streaming on Sony LIV.

On the work front, Neha has been a part of movies like ‘Crook’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

