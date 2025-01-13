Breaking News
Updated on: 13 January,2025 11:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, a documentary narrating the cricket rivalry between the two countries will be streaming soon on Netflix

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Cricket fans, the wait is finally over! The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan is coming to Netflix on February 7, ready to reignite every ounce of passion, pride, and adrenaline that makes India-Pakistan cricket legendary. For fans of cricket in the subcontinent, there is no bigger face-off than India vs Pakistan. This series explores the drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations. Expect nail-biting finishes, unforgettable sixes, and the kind of drama that keeps you glued to your seat. This documentary not only delves into a thrilling saga of sport and history but also fuels the rising excitement to see what chapter unfolds next, making it as relevant today as it is timeless.



 
 
 
 
 
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan to go beyond the pitch

From untold stories of the first India-Pakistan ODI to legends like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly. Sunil Gavaskar, and Shoaib Akhtar spilling secrets, this series is a thrilling entertainment package with surprise appearances! Enjoy a front-row seat to history, or as Virender Sehwag would say, “Jab bhi Bharat Pakistan ka Muqabala hota hai, yeh battle hoti hai — war hoti hai ground ke andar jo dono teams jeetna chahti hai.” (“Whenever India and Pakistan play, it is a battle — a war on the ground that both teams want to win.”)  The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan dives headfirst into the matches that are truly “bigger than the ashes.” The series goes beyond the pitch, uncovering the personal stories, cultural undertones, and raw emotions that fuel one of the greatest rivalries in the world. 

Whether you cheered in packed stadiums or grew up hearing the tales, this one’s for you. Mark your calendars for February 7 and relive the highs, heartbreaks, and everything in between. This isn’t just cricket — it’s drama, entertainment, fierce competition, and the full spectrum of emotions.

Team behind The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

The documentary has been directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg and backed by Grey Matter Entertainment. Payal Mathur Bhagat is the executive producer of the show. The show will feature cricketing legends Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq

