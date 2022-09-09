Breaking News
Netflix series 'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Netflix series 'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Updated on: 09 September,2022 05:50 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

In an email statement to entertainment news portal Deadline, 'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan said the show is a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth

Netflix series 'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Pic- Instagram


Netflix royal drama 'The Crown' is expected to pause filming on its sixth season "out of respect" for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch who passed away on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.


In an email statement to entertainment news portal Deadline, 'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan said the show is a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth. '"The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too," Morgan said.

Also Read: Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II


Morgan also wrote the script for the 2006 movie 'The Queen', starring Helen Mirren as the monarch. He created 'The Crown' in 2016 with the first season following a young Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and her early days as Queen. Actor Matt Smith played her husband, Prince Philip.

After two seasons, Olivia Colman replaced Foy for seasons three and four of the show, with Tobias Menzies taking on the role of Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The show's fifth season, which is expected to be released on Netflix in November this year, will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

