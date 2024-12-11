Netflix greenlights third season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein; creator Sidharth Sengupta says the romantic thriller’s next edition will delve into lead characters’ past

(From left) Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in the show

Soon after devouring the second season, fans of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein had one question: Is there a third edition in the offing? There’s good news for them. Barely three weeks after the Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Aanchal Singgh-starrer dropped online, Netflix India has greenlit its next instalment.

Writer-creator Sidharth Sengupta is naturally elated about taking the twisted thriller ahead. It depicts the mayhem that is sparked when Singgh’s character Purva gets obsessed with Bhasin’s Vikrant. “The response has been overwhelming. Considering how the second season ended, things are bound to get more intriguing as we witness how the characters evolve with the circumstances. The audience can expect significant transformations in the lives of Vikrant, Shikha [Tripathi], Guru [Gurmeet Choudhary], Jalan [Arunoday Singh], Akheraj [Saurabh Shukla] and Akhil [Nikhil Pandey],” says Sen.

Sidharth Sengupta

The latest season centred on the protagonist’s attempt to get rid of Purva, to whom he was forced to get married. When it ended on a cliffhanger, showing Vikrant injured and Purva pregnant, fans cheered the possibility of a third instalment. Upon its inaugural season in 2022, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein became a sleeper hit, with critics believing that its pulp nature makes it an entertaining watch for the masses. By telling the story of a seemingly ordinary couple, the series also highlights how humans can go to any length when pushed against a wall.

It is this human behaviour that fascinates Sen. He says the next instalment will explore the tumultuous past of its principal characters, thus depicting why they became the way they did. “Just as we delved deeper into Purva’s character in the second season, we will further explore each character’s journey, providing deeper insight into their lives and personalities,” he shares. Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, adds that the aim is to pepper the storytelling with more twists and action. “This masala entertainer has received both critical acclaim and fan love. With the next season, we are excited to have more twists, action, drama and music,” she says. If things go as planned, the third season will roll sometime next year.