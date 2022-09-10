Breaking News
Netizens laud Siddhant Chaturvedi for his witty and charming appearance at Koffee With Karan

Updated on: 10 September,2022 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor who has always given some stellar performance on screen, made some strong points and pointers at the Koffee couch. Hailing from a small town in Balia, Siddhant spoke about his journey from 'Gully Boy', and now working on 'Phone Booth'

Netizens laud Siddhant Chaturvedi for his witty and charming appearance at Koffee With Karan

Siddhant Chaturvedi. Pic/Anurag Ahire


Siddhant Chaturvedi's recent appearence at Koffee With Karan, which also marked his debut at the couch has been winning hearts of the audiences. Netizens have lauded the actor for his charming, witty and candid answers and approach, which even got him trending on social media platforms. 


The actor who has always given some stellar performance on screen, made some strong points and pointers at the Koffee couch. Hailing from a small town in Balia, Siddhant spoke about his journey from 'Gully Boy', and now working on 'Phone Booth'. 

The audiences were left mighty impressed with Siddhant's rapid fire round, which he won with a smashing, beating Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. 


Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals being nervous when he first shot with Katrina Kaif

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Siddhant was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Along with this, he will be also seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Excel entertainment's next action thriller 'Yudhra'.

