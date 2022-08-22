Katrina Kaif reunites with her 'Phone Bhoot boys' Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Earlier this month, Katrina took to Instagram and indirectly confirmed that she will appear on 'Koffee With Karan 7' with her 'Phone Booth' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Katrina Kaif. Pic/AFP
Awaiting the release of her new film 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina Kaif seems to be quite enjoying the company of her co-stars in the film - Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On Sunday, Katrina posted a fun boomerang video of herself with Siddhant and Ishaan and it looks like the trio are having a blast shooting the film! Sharing a photo along with the boomerang video, Katrina wrote, "Back with my (phone and ghost emojis) boys..."
Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye...Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai".
Earlier this month, Katrina took to Instagram and indirectly confirmed that she will appear on 'Koffee With Karan 7' with her 'Phone Boot's co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Anyone for Koffee," Katrina captioned her photos and hinted that she might be making an appearance in the ongoing season of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7.'
'Phone Bhoot', a horror comedy, is all set to release on November 4 this year. The film is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.
Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
