Alia Bhatt on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Balika Vadhu': We did costume rehearsals, look-tests, danced on Dola Re Dola

In an exclusive conversation with mid-day, Alia Bhatt shared how she was looking forward to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Balika Vadhu'

Alia Bhatt, in mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, shared a lot about her personal and professional life. From entering the Kapoor clan to discussing her last release 'Darlings' the actress spoke at stretch.

When Sit with Hitlist host Mayank Shekhar asked, "You auditioned for 'Black', he was going to do a film with you called 'Balika Vadhu', how old were you?" Alia Bhatt quickly quipped, "When he decided to make I think I was about nine. And he said maybe I'll wait a couple of years and make it when you are like a little older but then I think he dropped the idea altogether, which still today he says I shouldn't have dropped the idea. Because it went on to become such a popular show. 'I shouldn't have listened to everybody, I should have made it', said Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Alia.

She also shared how the actress sought the idea and further added, "We did costume rehearsals, look-tests. I went ahead and danced on Dola re dola and all of that. Ghoom phirke, I don’t know what happened. I went back to school. Sir decided not to make the film. But the keeda of working with him remained stuck in my head. When I joined the movies, I was told Sir only works with actors at their prime. I knew once that happens, I’ll get the chance.”

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir got hitched back in April after several years of dating. Their romance started on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. The movie which has been in the making for a long time will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022. In addition, it also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.



On the work front, 'Darlings', which is Alia's maiden production, has been getting a good response ever since its release on August 5 on Netflix. Her upcoming film 'Brahmastra', in which she stars opposite her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, is due for release next month.

