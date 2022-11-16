×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Shweta Tripathi Sharma on the 4th anniversary of Mirzapur

Shweta Tripathi Sharma on the 4th anniversary of 'Mirzapur'

Updated on: 16 November,2022 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who plays Golu Gupta in the crime drama streaming series "Mirzapur", is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the show. For the actress, Golu is her favourite character, which came along with its own set of challenges

Shweta Tripathi Sharma on the 4th anniversary of 'Mirzapur'

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who plays Golu Gupta in the crime drama streaming series "Mirzapur", is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the show. For the actress, Golu is her favourite character, which came along with its own set of challenges. The show, which is one of India's first streaming shows, dropped on Amazon Prime on November 16, 2018.

In a reminiscent mood, Shweta said: "'Mirzapur' has not only given the audience their favourite character, but also given me my favourite character. Golu Gupta has by far been the most challenging yet the most satisfying character I have played. "She is unabashedly emotional and lyrical. There's so much loss, love, and anger in her life; the emotional arc of the character attracted me to playing the part."


Also Read: Karan Johar and Farah Khan to host 'IIFA Rocks 2023' in Abu Dhabi

The Delhi-born actress, who's a Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and NIFT alumna, said she has a knack for characters who are morally ambiguous. "I like playing characters who are edgier, tougher, and morally hazy," Shweta said. "I prefer stories that raise the barrier to a higher level of emotions and Golu definitely did that! I had an emotional reaction and response when I first heard the story of 'Mirzapur', when I first heard Golu's story; my creative gut was happy and dancing."

She continued: "In fact, I had read the script of the first season of 'Mirzapur' at Hyderabad airport when I was on my way for a narration. I started reading the script at the airport and after completing the first episode, I knew I had to be a part of this world, even though Golu wasn't a part of that episode."



Also Read: Bigg Boss 16! Archana Gautam and and Priyanka Choudhary revisit their fight

Shweta concluded by saying: "It is very important (for an actor) to see what kind world or actors they are associating themselves with, and for 'Mirzapur', everything, from the cast, the producers, to the writer, the director just checked the list for me."


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Shweta Tripathi Sharma Mirzapur OTT news OTT News Updates OTT Buzz Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK