Last week Amazon Prime Video released the second season of Bandish Bandits, four years after season 1 dropped. Looks like they are bringing back another popular show that hit our screens back in 2020. Patal Lok, the neo-noir series that explores the dark bylanes of immorality, is returning with season 2. The streaming platform has been teasing the return, first with a poster featuring lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat, and then with a small clip that was released today.

First glimpse of Paatal Lok season 2

In the clip released by Prime Video, you can see Jaideep's character, with a bleeding right ear, struggling against a bunch of men, trying to free himself. Paired with ominous music, the context of the clip is unclear. The short video ends with the words, "The door to hell opens soon."

"Mausam badalne wala hai. Paatal Lok ahead. Caution advised," the post accompanying the clip read. Excited fans commented, "Hathiram Chaudhary is back!!" "CANNOT WAIT CANNOT WAIT." Some even thought the men in the video were zombies, "What? The new season has zombies?"

Earlier, a poster featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, with a bloodied dagger pointed at his eye, was released.

What was Paatal Lok season 1 about?

Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok season 1 marked the digital debut of actress Anushka Sharma as a producer. She has since pulled out of the production house, run by her brother.

The announcement of season 2 has generated significant buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the crime thriller. Aired in 2020, the series, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh, garnered critical acclaim for its compelling storyline and performances. It delves into the dark and gritty underbelly of Indian society, exploring themes of crime and corruption. The upcoming season is expected to build on this narrative, introducing new challenges and unravelling fresh mysteries.

Other cast members included Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi. Abhishek Banerjee's character of Hathoda Tyagi stood out for his unique characteristics and the actor's compelling performance.