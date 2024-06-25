Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jaideep Ahlawat lost 25 kgs in 5 months for Maharaj shares pictures of jaw dropping transformation

Jaideep Ahlawat lost 25 kgs in 5 months for 'Maharaj', shares pictures of jaw-dropping transformation

Updated on: 25 June,2024 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of JJ in the recently released film 'Maharaj' which also features Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat lost 25 kgs in 5 months for 'Maharaj', shares pictures of jaw-dropping transformation

Jaideep Ahlawat

Listen to this article
Jaideep Ahlawat lost 25 kgs in 5 months for 'Maharaj', shares pictures of jaw-dropping transformation
x
00:00

Trust Jaideep Ahlawat to get deep into the skin of his onscreen characters and put up a convincing act. After being almost unrecognisable in Jaane Jaan, Jaideep once again transformed himself physically to play the role an immoral religious leader in the recently released film 'Maharaj'. For the role, Jaideep had to undergone physical transformation which included major weight loss.


Taking to Instagram, Jaideep shared pictures of his transformation journey. In the pictures shared by the actor, he can be seen comparing his before and after look. In the before pictures, he looked unhealthy with a pot belly. In the after pictures, he can be seen with a chiselled body. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 month. That’s the Physical Transformation for the Role of Maharaj."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)


Ahlawat revealed the initial doubts he had about taking on the character, admitting, "In the beginning, I thought that this is a very difficult character. It is not going to be easy to handle. I told my brother that I don't think I can do this," he told ANI. 

The turning point for Jaideep came after a meeting with the film's director, where he was reassured by the strong vision and compelling narrative presented. "The way he narrated Maharaj, I was like, yes, I should do this."

"It was successful because I believed in the writing and my director," Jaideep said, highlighting the collaborative effort behind his performance.

During the lockdown, Jaideep dedicated himself to intense physical training. He revealed that he had to get back into shape as he weighed around 104 kgs before preparing for this role.

"So, for almost 5.5 months of intense physical training, because of what JJ is visible on the screen, my trainer, worked very hard on me. We did 3-4 times workouts a day," he recounted, emphasizing the significant transformation he underwent for the role.

Jaideep also touched on the broader team effort, stating, "So credit goes to everybody. I'm just an instrument for transforming all those energies created by these people."

The film, set during the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, faced a temporary setback on its release due to a legal stay by the Gujarat High Court, which was lifted earlier on Friday.

Following this, Yash Raj Films (YRF) expressed gratitude through an official Instagram post, stating, "We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji."

The statement emphasized YRF's longstanding tradition of honouring Indian culture and heritage.

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Maharaj' features Junaid Khan, in his debut role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari. The film is based on true events from pre-independence India and highlights the courage of Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer who challenged the status quo in a landmark legal battle.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jaideep Ahlawat Junaid Khan Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK