Junaid Khan on response to debut film 'Maharaj': It's been a long and wild journey for me

Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s 'Maharaj' was released on June 21, a week after its initial scheduled release date of June 14, on the streaming platform. The film, as well as Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan’s powerful debut as an actor is winning hearts.

Junaid is humbled by the positive reviews that are pouring his way and is thrilled that people are getting to watch his debut worldwide! An overwhelmed Junaid says, “I cannot explain in words what I’m feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all’s well that ends well I guess.”

He adds, “Maharaj was made with a lot of love and respect and passion and I’m glad that the film and my performance is striking a chord with audience at large.”

Junaid further says, “I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work.”

The historical drama, Maharaj, is based on one of the greatest legal battles in Indian history: the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and is directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, the film stars debutante Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles and features a special appearance by Sharvari. Based on true incidents that took place in 1862, pre-independence India, Maharaj follows the journey of one of India’s greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji.

Why the Gujarat HC put a stay on the film's release?

Meanwhile, ahead of its release the film had landed in a legal soup delaying its release by a week. According to a report in India Today, the stay order was issued on a petition filed on behalf of devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of Vallabhacharya, which is the Pushtimarg sect.” As per the petition, the firm that narrates the story of the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 can potentially incite violence against the followers of the sect and cause chaos in public order.

The petition points out that the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 was based on allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure and ruled over by the English Judges of the Supreme Court of Bombay. It makes “seriously blasphemous comments against Lord Krishna as well as devotional songs and hymns.”

The petitioners also highlighted that the film is being released with insufficient promotional materials including a missing trailer. The petitioners believed that the reason behind the same was to provide limited access to the story of the films.

On June 21, the Gujarat HC gave the film a clean chit and allowed its release.