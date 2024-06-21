Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2024 06:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

On Friday, the Gujarat High Court gave a clearance to Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj'. The film is now available to stream on Netflix

Poster of Maharaj

Gujarat HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj'
The Gujarat High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay to the release of "Maharaj", debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, observing that there is nothing derogatory in the movie and it does not target the Pushtimarg sect as alleged.


The film is based on an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji.


Some members of the Pushtimarg sect had filed a petition against its release on Netflix, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments.


Justice Sangeeta Vishen had on June 13 given an interim stay to the release of the movie on the OTT platform.

In her order on Friday, the judge noted that the movie has been certified by CBFC and it does not target the sect.

