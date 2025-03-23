In the first look of the character in Donali, Parul Gulati appears as an unpolished, fierce outlaw, wielding a desi katta. The series also stars Divyenndu and Barun Sobti

From glam doll to Chambal queen, Parul Gulati takes a 360-degree turn from her usual onscreen roles for the upcoming series, Donali, helmed by E Niwas. The actor steps into the rugged world of Chambal’s dacoits for the Divyenndu and Barun Sobti-starrer. In the first look of the character, Gulati appears as an unpolished, fierce outlaw, wielding a desi katta.

“Playing a dacoit in Donali has been one of the most thrilling experiences of my career. This character is raw, gritty, and unapologetic—very different from anything I’ve done before. The look itself speaks volumes; it’s stripped down, real, and full of intensity,” shares Gulati, adding that she not only tried to look the part but also embodied the character’s traits. She claims the entire process was both challenging and exhilarating.

To get under the skin of the character, Gulati had to “unlearn a lot.” “[I changed] my body language, posture, and the way I speak. These women carry the weight of survival on their shoulders. That had to come through in every scene. I spent weeks training to handle weapons and ride horses. The idea was to embody the fearlessness of someone who has lived and fought in the badlands of Chambal.”