Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer to be leads again in 'Colin From Accounts'

Picture Courtesy/Harriet Dyer's Instagram account

The romantic drama television series 'Colin From Accounts' has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+, reported Variety.

Lead actors Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return to star in the new season in addition to their roles as writers and executive producers, as per the outlet.

Brammall and Dyer expressed their excitement about the show's return for its third season, which is already in pre-production.

"We're VERY excited to bring you season three of our show. To be honest, with the way we ended season two, it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won't leave you hanging like that again. Probably," said the lead actors as quoted by Variety.

According to an Instagram post by actress Harriet Dyer, the scriptwriters have already started brainstorming on the potential story angles for the third season.

"It's officially green lit so now we just have to write it. Shouldn't be too difficult got some pretty solid starting points."

"Colin From Accounts" originally debuted in 2022 and aired its second season in 2024. The show has been met with strong critical acclaim, with both seasons holding 100% critical approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, as per Variety.

Along with Brammall and Dyer, the cast includes Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, and Glenn Hazeldine, as well as Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus, and Broden Kelly.

According to Variety, the series is described as "a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life."

Along with Brammall and Dyer, executive producers on the series include Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O'Donnell, Rob Gibson, and Ian Collie. Kevin Greene is a producer.

