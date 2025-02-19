Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article

Patrick Schwarzenegger shares family reaction to his 'The White Lotus' casting

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The third season of The White Lotus, currently streaming on HBO, stars Patrick as Saxon Ratliff. The actor is garnering praise for his performance in the film

Picture Courtesy/Patrick Schwarzenegger's Instagram account

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared a special moment with his family after he broke the news of his casting in the third season of the Emmy-winning show, 'The White Lotus'.


The third season of The White Lotus, currently streaming on HBO, stars Patrick as Saxon Ratliff. The actor is garnering praise for his performance in the film.


Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Gen V' actor shared an adorable reaction from his mother, Maria Shriver, and sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, after he told them that he would be joining the lead cast of HBO's 'The White Lotus' show for its third season.


 
 
 
 
 
Initially, while dancing around the topic, Patrick was heard saying that the news was still under wraps which led Maria to guess that her son was soon going to become a father. She asked him to reveal it while they sat at an open restaurant.

While sharing the adorable video, Patrick wrote,

"This is the moment I found out I booked White Lotus. At first, I was told I had to keep It a secret, but my family kept noticing me acting weird. Maria thought Abby and I were pregnant. She might have been happier than I was!! And then I started crying. She did. Katherine did. Was a domino effect. Mind you, this was in a restaurant with other people lol"

The actor further shared that his family has been a huge fan of the show. Patrick called his casting in the series, a 'dream come true' moment of his life.

"My whole family are huge fans of the show, and would always mess with me saying I needed to find a way to get onto this show. Anyways it's a special moment when you get to celebrate with people you love. It was one of those dream come true moments for me." wrote Patrick.

'The Gen V' actor also expressed his gratitude to the makers of the show for giving him the opportunity. He wrote,

I'm so thankful to Mike White & David Bernad & casting director Meridith Tucker for taking the chance on me. I hope you all enjoy the show as much as we did. We put a lot of hard work into making It. I'm only a small piece of the pie, and the other actors and actresses on the show are truly brilliant people & actors. Was a masterclass getting to learn from them."

'The White Lotus' television series is directed by Mike White. It stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Jason Isaacs, among others, in the lead roles.

