Playing on the front foot

Amit Sial, who essays a cop in season 2 of Kathmandu Connection, pleased to bag lead roles at the age of 47

Amit Sial

After playing pivotal roles in the second season of Maharani, and Qala, Amit Sial will wind up the year with Kathmandu Connection. In the second edition that revolves around the 1999 IC-814 hijack incident, the actor will reprise his role of DCP Samarth Kaushik. “When I was offered this role, the layers to the character and its treatment attracted me. I have played a cop before, but I have made it a point [to highlight] the person behind the police officer,” says the actor.

The SonyLIV series also stars Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany, and Prashant Narayanan. While Sial’s previous offerings — including Mirzapur, and Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega — have seen him in key roles, Kathmandu Connection has him lead from the front. Even as he is happy to be offered lead roles at 47, the actor doesn’t want to restrict his body of work to them. “Some [makers] are casting me in interesting [lead] parts. But sometimes, you can’t let go of a role just because it’s not the lead part. It may be much more interesting than the protagonist. So, you have to be wise about your choices. I am not hell-bent on doing lead roles, but it’s good that people are offering them to me.”

