Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar's story 'Baai' from 'Modern Love Mumbai' felicitated at the Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

Picture Courtesy: PR

The 13th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival felicitated Baai, created by Hansal Mehta. Baai was one of the six films that were a part of the anthology Modern Love Mumbai, based on the New York Times column and the hit international series.

The Hansal Mehta directorial, starring Pratik Gandhi and chef Ranveer Brar in lead roles, depict the narrative of homosexuality. The story delved into the deep bond that a man shares with his grandmother and how love prevails and heals his past trauma. This year, KASHISH had a unique curation of 184 international and Indian queer cinema on queer issues and lives. The festival felicitated the film for its refined storytelling in the presence of its lead cast – Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Baai from Modern Love Mumbai is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

