Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Pratim Dasgupta I have seen only one Twilight film

Pratim Dasgupta: I have seen only one Twilight film

Updated on: 16 April,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Staying away from adaptations, director Pratim Dasgupta discusses how he rooted vampire drama Tooth Pari in Indian reality

Pratim Dasgupta: I have seen only one Twilight film

A still from Tooth Pari: When Love Bites


Vampire stories come a dime a dozen in the West. Indian shows have rarely explored the idea, merely sticking to adaptations or reimaginations of the popular western counterparts. But writer-director Pratim Dasgupta, ahead of making Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, knew that his story had to be rooted in Indian reality. He says that the recently released Netflix series, starring Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari, stemmed from two ideas—a vampire falling in love with a dentist, and two parallel worlds separated by a manhole.


“The main power of a vampire is in its two canines. What if there is no dentist in the vampire community, and you have to go to a human dentist to fix it? That was one idea. Secondly, there is a restaurant in Chinatown, London, called Wong Kei. When you enter it, the waiters only ask [whether you want to sit] upstairs or downstairs, depending on the availability of tables. It was so popular that it became the restaurant’s identity. I decided to merge these two ideas,” says the director, who has several Bengali films under his belt, including Shaheb Bibi Golaam (2016) and Maacher Jhol (2017).



Pratim Dasgupta


Since vampires are largely a “European myth”, Dasgupta says it afforded him the freedom to create his own rules for his on-screen world. “The common idea is that a vampire doesn’t have a soul, but in our story, they do. That’s why they are reflected in mirrors. I used them in a way that works in an Indian circumstance.”

Also Read: Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh-starrer 'Ved' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

He set his story in Kolkata, thus lending it a character of its own. Averse to the blatant cut-copy adaptations that are seen in Indian offerings, Dasgupta wanted to tell his story in a fresh voice. “I have been very disappointed with the way some western concepts are adapted in India—they either go as Xerox copies of the original concept, or consist of heavy-handed Indian mythology that [veers] towards tantriks and godmen. I have not watched Vampire Diaries. I have seen only one Twilight film. I placed the story in Kolkata where the hospital, fashion, theatre, dentist chamber and taxis, among other things, feel real. I feel today, the more local you go, you can truly go global.”

 

netflix Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK