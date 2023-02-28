Prime Video launches song 'Paisa Hai Toh' from 'Farzi'

Titled Paisa Hai Toh, the groovy beats and high-on-energy song reflects the true essence of the series and is sure to become a party number amongst the music lovers. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Vishal Dadlani, MellowD, and Sachin-Jigar

After creating a roar amongst the audience, Farzi continues to maintain the buzz worldwide. Prime Video today has dropped a foot-tapping track from their recently released crime thriller, Farzi. Titled 'Paisa Hai Toh', the groovy beats and high-on-energy song reflects the true essence of the series and is sure to become a party number amongst the music lovers. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Vishal Dadlani, MellowD, and Sachin-Jigar. Beautifully penned by Priya Saraiya, the entertaining and peppy song will surely hit the right chord with the fans of Farzi.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shares, “It’s great to have collaborated with Sachin & Jigar again, this time for director duo Raj & DK. We have all had a blast putting this Paisa Hai Toh together. It is a banger that will give the audience an adrenaline rush, matching the thrill Farzi will give the viewers. I hope the listeners will enjoy it. I'm excited about the release today.”

Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series is now streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories.

"I am very happy and curious to see what people think and like. But honestly, I am also very satisfied with the product and I feel that out of all the opportunities, this is the best digital debut. If that's what you're calling it, 'Digital Debut'. On my 20th year of working and I am making a debut, please wish me well," Shahid said in a statement.

Shahid has also mentioned that the fans can expect a season 2 of 'Farzi' but the release could take up to a year and a half because of the immense post-production work that the series requires to be released in 200+ countries in 35 different languages.