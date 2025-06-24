Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2025 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in all-black as she shares photos with Idris Elba and John Cena during Head of State promotions. 'We aren’t here by accident,' she quipped, hinting at their sharp looks and presence

Picture Courtesy/Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram account

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena as she is promoting her upcoming film “Head Of State”. 

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a string of images ahead of the promotions. In one picture, Priyanka, Elba and Cena are sitting on a chair. Other images showed the actress posed for the lens ahead of the promotions as she looked sharp dressed in an all black outfit.


“The scene is sharp. The mood electric. And we’re not here by accident. #Headsofstate,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.


 
 
 
 
 
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy film Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles It also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

Recently, the actress recollected walking into a trap set by Cena and Elba on sets of ‘Heads of State’.

The 42-year-old actress also has 'SSMB 29', a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actress will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

