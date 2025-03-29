Citadel has unfortunately been pushed back for a 2026 release. This news of delay in the show's release isn't restricted to the main series

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have been filming for the upcoming season of their global spy thriller Citadel, but now reports have it that the series has unfortunately been pushed back for a 2026 release. This news of delay in the show's release isn't restricted to the main series but suggests that all the planned spin-offs are currently on hold.

As per Hollywood Reporter, the series, which was expected to release later this year, has been pushed to a spring 2026 debut. It has been revealed that all the spin-off series are on hold, "until the second season is released, if not indefinitely." It has been said that Amazon MGM is "unhappy with what they have seen so far of season two."

Reprising her role as Nadia Sinh, Chopra will share the screen with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in the show that, she said at the Red Sea Film Festival, “is packed with fresh twists.” “The new season involves major developments for my character and the rest of the cast. [There will also be] new characters. It’s rooted and grounded.” Building on its global appeal, the next season has been shot in Europe and Latin America. Reflecting on the series’ scale, Chopra said, “Our writers’ room had around 100 people, and in total, we’re standing on the shoulders of almost 400 people.”

About Citadel

Citadel is a global series that kicked off with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as the leads. Apart from this, it also has Citadel: Diana as part of the Citadel franchise, along with Samantha and Varun Dhawan-starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka is finally gearing up for her comeback to Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. SSMB29 will mark the former Miss World’s return to Indian cinema after six years. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

On the Hollywood front, Priyanka is busy filming the next season of her series Citadel. She also has other exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.