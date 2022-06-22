Pushkar and Gayatri on 'Suzhal- The Vortex' success: People are getting gripped to the twists and turns

The makers also added, "You have to watch the next episode, you can't stop with one. It's like those chips, you have to have more chips, and cant stop at one."

Picture Courtesy: PR

While Pushkar and Gayathri have left everyone impressed with Amazon Prime Video's 'Suzhal: The Vortex', the filmmaker duo has spoken about the response and success of the show.

The series opens up with the mystery of a missing girl that goes on unfolding different chapters with every episode. The story too brings up many questions for the audience. Who is to blame when a young girl goes missing? Can anyone be trusted? Could it be a stranger or a close one? Why was the girl wandering alone in the night, while the entire village was gathered, celebrating a festival? Is there a connection between the missing girl and the factory that has just been burnt down?

Talking about what makes Suzhal - The Vortex a success, creators Gayatri & Pushkar delve deeper into the process and share, “So, for the story to progress in this way, we need what's called reversals. That's what we call it in screenwriting terminology. The reversals work over here because they are operating on two levels. One, is the plot has twists and turns in it and the other interesting thing is the characters have twists and turns in it. Now these two might be linked, might not be linked. The character’s reversals might happen because of the plot or it could happen because of a perspective. So having those two gives us scope to bring these grand twists and turns to play in every episode. You have to watch the next episode, you can't stop with one. It's like those chips, you have to have more chips, and cant stop at one. We wanted to have that reversal at the end of every episode which will have people reaching for ‘continue to play’. People are getting gripped to the twists and turns we have weaved in.”

From the house of Pushkar and Gayatri, Suzhal- The Vortex premiered in 30+ languages on 17th June on Prime Video.

Also Read: 'Vikram Vedha' makers Pushkar and Gayatri all set to venture into OTT with 'Suzhal – The Vortex'