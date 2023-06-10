Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2023 02:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has called 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan after seeing her dance on the number 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the young performer has reacted saying she will never have 'imposter syndrome' about dancing again

'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna (left) and 'Never Have I Ever' actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (right), Pic/Official Instagram

'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna praises Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's 'Saami Saami' dance moves in 'Never Have I Ever'
Actress Rashmika Mandanna has called 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan after seeing her dance on the number 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the young performer has reacted saying she will never have 'imposter syndrome' about dancing again.


Rashmika took to Twitter, where she re-shared a clip by a fan, where Maitreyi is seen dancing on the track originally picturised on Allu Arjun and herself.


Praising Maitreyi, Rashamika wrote: "Stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. Sending you full love."


Maitreyi could not contain her excitement seeing Rashmika's message.

She tweeted back: "I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika."

'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021. The Telugu-language action drama film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna.

'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 is the final season. It is a teenage comedy series on Netflix. It first came out in 2020. It revolves around Maitreyi's character Devi, an Indian-American high school student. The final season will be released on June 8 on the streaming giant.

