'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' takes home ‘Best Anthology’ award at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Adding another feather to its cap, Zindagi’s original desi-noir anthology 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' bagged the Asia Pac’s most prestigious, Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 for the Best Anthology at the grand awards ceremony in Singapore. Prior to this, the show emerged as a National winner among other Indian nominees in the category. The much-loved series was competing alongside 8 other countries at the grand awards ceremony held in Singapore.

Basking in the glory of this win at this reputed award ceremony were supremely talented Pakistani actors Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, cinematographer Mo Azmi, and producer Shailja Kejriwal, from India. Celebrating this union and the art of storytelling, 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is a testament to the fact that a thought-provoking story, impeccable talent and a great creative team from across the borders (India and Pakistan), churns out a winning combination. The show has indeed created a mark for itself at an international platform and emerged victorious.

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, actor Sanam Saeed said, “I am elated to see the response towards 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' at this scale. Audiences have accepted the show, across the globe with open arms and I am overjoyed to witness the recognition the show has received today. Representing India and Pakistan at this prestigious international platform and winning the award, just encourages us as artists to perform better and walk the extra mile to deliver content that is unique and inspiring. Collaborating with Shailja Kejriwal and director Meenu Gaur was indeed a creatively enriching experience and I am glad that this union has given us a show we will cherish. I would like to congratulate our entire team, cast and both the nations for this phenomenal win.”

Talking about her experience and the winning moment, actor Sarwat Gilani said. “Firstly, I would like to congratulate our entire team for this big win. 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is a story that has resonated with many women and we are thankful for the love and appreciation the series has received globally. I would like to thank Zindagi, Shailja Kejriwal and director Meenu Gaur for staying true to their vision and giving us the opportunity to deliver these powerful and layered characters. It is a matter of great pride for us to come under one roof to collect this award and celebrate this prestigious win together.”

Shedding light on this achievement and her vision, Creator and Director Meenu Gaur said, “I am beyond ecstatic about our win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards and grateful for the love and recognition 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' has received internationally. Our aim with show was to let women protagonists take charge of the storytelling. Collaborating with Zindagi and Shailja was just what this quirky, feisty feminist noir show needed. Together with and on behalf of the entire cast and crew we would like to thank the Asian Creative Academy for this honour”

Shedding light on her vision and expressing her excitement, Chief Creative Officer, ZEEL- Special Projects, Shailja Kejriwal said, “When our stories strike a chord with the audiences across the globe, we see our vision of bridging the cultural gap between both the nations move one step closer. With an incredible team of actors, cast and crew, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a series that narrates the story, struggles and powerful side of women, nudging audiences to think through. Representing the larger South-Asian diaspora through our content, we at Zindagi have always made the efforts to collaborate with creators and directors who are keen to shed light on such stories. Lastly, I want to congratulate our entire team and thank the Asian Academy Creative Awards for this win.”

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, the show is set in a neighbourhood rife with secrets and gives a glimpse into what happens when women decide to take charge of their destiny and not kneel before situations and society. The series features an eclectic ensemble cast including Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Mehar Bano, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Sheheryar Munawar.

