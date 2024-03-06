Rajeev Khandelwal emulates a 'real-life' superstar in this shocking scene from Showtime, watch

In the scene from Showtime, we see superstar Armaan Singh aka Rajeev Khandelwal misbehaving with an assistant director on sets

Showtime, a new web series dropping on Disney+ Hotstar soon, is based on the Hindi film industry. The show, starring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran, offers an insider's view of the goings on in the underbelly of Bollywood.

Ahead of the show's release this week, a video of a scene featuring Rajeev Khandelwal has surfaced online. Rajeev plays a Bollywood superstar in the series, and this particular scene seems to highlight how stars throw tantrums at work.

In the scene from Showtime, we see superstar Armaan Singh aka Rajeev Khandelwal misbehaving with an assistant director on sets. The dynamic actor has also decoded this scene.

Talking about this scene, Rajeev Khandelwal said, "I've heard about this particular actor who does this on set and he thinks it is very funny. He has been doing it and there are a lot of AD's who have actually not said anything to him, but gone behind his back and said that this is absolutely wrong on his part. It's because one feels like they are a superstar. So when I had to shoot a scene where I had to throw tantrums and behave in a particular way, I did this and it was organic. We all loved it and Mihir also thought it fit in. When I saw a glimpse of it, I knew this is not me, but this is definitely superstar Armaan, who represents this certain kind of actor."

Showtime deals with the money, the business, the glamour, the relationships, the lifestyle, and the inside scoop on all of Bollywood's best-kept secrets. Showtime also stars Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

The series is created by Sumit Roy. Showrunner Mihir Desai has also co-directed it with Archit Kumar. The screenplay is by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay and Lara Chandni while the dialogues are written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma. Showtime is releasing exclusively on 8th March on Disney+ Hotstar.