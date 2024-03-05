Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Rajeev Khandelwal Why do TV actors suck up to frivolous stars
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rajeev Khandelwal: ‘Why do TV actors suck up to frivolous stars?’

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Playing a movie icon in Showtime, Rajeev says TV artistes make themselves appear ‘smaller to the world’, thus encouraging film industry’s bias

Rajeev Khandelwal: ‘Why do TV actors suck up to frivolous stars?’

A still from the series

Listen to this article
Rajeev Khandelwal: ‘Why do TV actors suck up to frivolous stars?’
x
00:00

When Showtime directors Mihir Desai and Archie Kumar offered the role of a larger-than-life movie star to Rajeev Khandelwal, he instantly rejected it. His reason was simple—he leans towards realistic roles. But the directors then took him through the series that delves into the film industry’s working, power struggles and scandals, showing him the role’s uniqueness. “There was something that I thought wasn’t realistic about the character. Mihir [admitted] there were people who would be obvious choices for this role, but he felt I could give it a different touch. I too wondered whether I was saying no because I feared I wouldn’t be able to do justice to it,” he recounts.


Today, Khandelwal is glad that he changed his mind about the Disney+ Hotstar series, as it not only offered him an interesting character, but also earned him fruitful collaborations—from co-star Emraan Hashmi to producer Karan Johar. He stills remembers his first meeting with Johar almost 20 years ago that told him of his graciousness. “I met him at an event where most of the film industry was performing, and I was the only one from television. So, I was made to feel a certain way. I missed a step while performing. When I was cursing myself backstage for it, Karan and 
Shah Rukh [Khan] walked up to me and introduced themselves. Karan said, ‘My mother [Hiroo Johar] finds you adorable,’ while Shah Rukh spoke about girls liking me. Then they both blessed me.”


Khandelwal was among the first actors to transition from TV to movies. Even as many more are taking the plunge today, there exists a bias against small-screen actors. For this, he partly blames television actors. “TV actors make themselves appear smaller to the world. When they are performing on a reality show and someone, who hasn’t even proved his mettle, is sitting as a judge, why do [TV artistes] make it look like the judges are big and they are small in stature? Why do TV actors suck up to the most frivolous of stars? Take pride in who you are and [the movie industry] will look at you with respect.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajeev khandelwal Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK