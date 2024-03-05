Playing a movie icon in Showtime, Rajeev says TV artistes make themselves appear ‘smaller to the world’, thus encouraging film industry’s bias

When Showtime directors Mihir Desai and Archie Kumar offered the role of a larger-than-life movie star to Rajeev Khandelwal, he instantly rejected it. His reason was simple—he leans towards realistic roles. But the directors then took him through the series that delves into the film industry’s working, power struggles and scandals, showing him the role’s uniqueness. “There was something that I thought wasn’t realistic about the character. Mihir [admitted] there were people who would be obvious choices for this role, but he felt I could give it a different touch. I too wondered whether I was saying no because I feared I wouldn’t be able to do justice to it,” he recounts.

Today, Khandelwal is glad that he changed his mind about the Disney+ Hotstar series, as it not only offered him an interesting character, but also earned him fruitful collaborations—from co-star Emraan Hashmi to producer Karan Johar. He stills remembers his first meeting with Johar almost 20 years ago that told him of his graciousness. “I met him at an event where most of the film industry was performing, and I was the only one from television. So, I was made to feel a certain way. I missed a step while performing. When I was cursing myself backstage for it, Karan and

Shah Rukh [Khan] walked up to me and introduced themselves. Karan said, ‘My mother [Hiroo Johar] finds you adorable,’ while Shah Rukh spoke about girls liking me. Then they both blessed me.”

Khandelwal was among the first actors to transition from TV to movies. Even as many more are taking the plunge today, there exists a bias against small-screen actors. For this, he partly blames television actors. “TV actors make themselves appear smaller to the world. When they are performing on a reality show and someone, who hasn’t even proved his mettle, is sitting as a judge, why do [TV artistes] make it look like the judges are big and they are small in stature? Why do TV actors suck up to the most frivolous of stars? Take pride in who you are and [the movie industry] will look at you with respect.”