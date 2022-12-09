Randeep Hooda profoundly calls ‘Sarson Ka Khet’ as THE TRUE ESSENCE of Punjab as it portrays hard-work

Actor Randeep Hooda, is set to bring an intense and authentic story from Punjab with his upcoming crime thriller series 'CAT'
Actor Randeep Hooda is on cloud nine and he has every reason to be so. He is all set to bring an intense and authentic story from Punjab with his upcoming crime thriller series 'CAT', a show that promises an action-packed tale that is set in Punjab and focuses on a brother’s love and espionage. Set in the backdrop of insurgency and drug peddling in Punjab, Hooda steps into a turbaned avatar of Gurnam Singh.
And with this he wants to shatter every misconception that the film industry has about Punjab. “Sarson ke khet in Hindi films are shown as the perfect setting for love, but when you visit it a khet it signifies the khoon paseena ki mehnat of a farmer but in reality it takes blood, sweat, hard work, water, fertiliser, saving the crop from rain, hail and more,” he says. Such is his love for Punjabi that Hooda even he refused to dub for the show in Hindi. “A sardar speaking Hindi, that too from a background the character is from, would have looked pretty awkward.”
While the show is in Punjabi, it would be available in both Hindi and English. Well as the CAT is finally out of the bag and Hooda has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audiences for his Punjabi Character now . As Every time Randeep does something new, you know you want to see much more of him. The series indeed uses Randeep’s talents fabulously. Randeep as Gurnam screams Punjab in every frame, every line, every gunshot, and every flashback.