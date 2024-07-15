Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Rasika Dugal on OTT If it allows novelty room for new players I consider it a healthy space

Rasika Dugal on OTT: 'If it allows novelty, room for new players, I consider it a healthy space'

Updated on: 15 July,2024 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays the role of Beena Tripathi in the hit streaming show 'Mirzapur', believes that the OTT medium currently shows healthy signs of progress

Rasika Dugal on OTT: 'If it allows novelty, room for new players, I consider it a healthy space'

In Pic: Rasika Dugal

Listen to this article
Rasika Dugal on OTT: 'If it allows novelty, room for new players, I consider it a healthy space'
x
00:00

Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays the role of Beena Tripathi in the hit streaming show 'Mirzapur', believes that the OTT medium currently shows healthy signs of progress.


Having worked in the OTT space for the past decade, Rasika has been a part of shows like ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke’, and ‘Delhi Crime’ and has witnessed the growth of the OTT platform.


Talking about the medium of OTT going in the right direction, Rasika told IANS: “I think there will be both good and bad. Everybody’s taste is different, and if there’s content that’s out of the box, there will also be content that fits the box. If a space continuously allows novelty and room for new players to come in, I consider it a healthy space.”


The actress feels “very encouraged” by the idea of how every few months there are talents which rule the roost for a couple of months.

“It allows them to shine and push the boundaries. New talents mean that the audience is looking forward to novelty,” she added.

Rashika also spoke about how a platform being ruled by a few players leads to a monopoly of what is being served to the audience.

“If a medium has just 5-6 players who keep recycling the same kind of content, it monopolises the medium, which curbs its development. In that aspect, OTT has managed to stay ahead of the curve so far,” she said.

‘Mirzapur’ streams on Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rasika Dugal Mirzapur Entertainment News bollywood Web Series OTT News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK