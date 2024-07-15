Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays the role of Beena Tripathi in the hit streaming show 'Mirzapur', believes that the OTT medium currently shows healthy signs of progress

In Pic: Rasika Dugal

Listen to this article Rasika Dugal on OTT: 'If it allows novelty, room for new players, I consider it a healthy space' x 00:00

Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays the role of Beena Tripathi in the hit streaming show 'Mirzapur', believes that the OTT medium currently shows healthy signs of progress.

Having worked in the OTT space for the past decade, Rasika has been a part of shows like ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke’, and ‘Delhi Crime’ and has witnessed the growth of the OTT platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the medium of OTT going in the right direction, Rasika told IANS: “I think there will be both good and bad. Everybody’s taste is different, and if there’s content that’s out of the box, there will also be content that fits the box. If a space continuously allows novelty and room for new players to come in, I consider it a healthy space.”

The actress feels “very encouraged” by the idea of how every few months there are talents which rule the roost for a couple of months.

“It allows them to shine and push the boundaries. New talents mean that the audience is looking forward to novelty,” she added.

Rashika also spoke about how a platform being ruled by a few players leads to a monopoly of what is being served to the audience.

“If a medium has just 5-6 players who keep recycling the same kind of content, it monopolises the medium, which curbs its development. In that aspect, OTT has managed to stay ahead of the curve so far,” she said.

‘Mirzapur’ streams on Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever