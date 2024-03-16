Raveena studied Patna 'laheza' closely to connect with her character Tanvi Shuklla

Raveena Tandon not only connected with her 'Patna Shuklla' character Tanvi, but also drew inspiration from her grounded and home-proud ways, and resonated with her struggles

Raveena Tandon. Pic/Yogen Shah

"Tanvi Shuklla is a character that everyone will relate with," Tandon said. "I have met many people like Tanvi, so my character felt familiar and I instantly connected with her story. The way she tries to find work life balance, I genuinely resonated with her struggles."

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming film 'Patna Shuklla' narrates the story of a small-time lawyer and home-maker, Tanvi Shukla, who takes matters in her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, which affects the lives and careers of thousands of honest and hard-working youngsters every year.

Talking about the film's connection with Patna, Tandon said, "Tanvi is rooted in the city, so I spent time understanding the Patna 'laheza', or the mentality of the people and tried to include those little details to make it a well-rounded character."

Dwelling on the film's message, she added, "I hope many women out there feel inspired after watching Tanvi's story because despite so many hardships, she went on to fight for what's right."

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting on March 29.

