Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Saba Azad starts shooting for Season 2 of Whos Your Gynac

Saba Azad starts shooting for Season 2 of ‘Who's Your Gynac?’

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS | Compiled by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Actress Saba Azad has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama ‘Who's Your Gynac?’

Saba Azad starts shooting for Season 2 of ‘Who's Your Gynac?’

Saba Azad

Listen to this article
Saba Azad starts shooting for Season 2 of ‘Who's Your Gynac?’
x
00:00

Actress Saba Azad has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama ‘Who's Your Gynac?’


The upcoming season will delve into the overarching theme of balance as the lead character of Vidushi oscillates between her career, friendship, family, and a blossoming romance. As her professional responsibilities grow, so do her personal challenges, especially her relationship with Arth and her friendship with Swara.


Talking about the new season of the streaming show, Saba Azad said: "The love we received for season 1 was amazing. I’m just so happy we can tell more of Vidushi’s story. I can't wait to play the ups and downs of her journey in Season 2. What’s most delightful about Vidushi's struggles and triumphs is how real and relatable they are.”


She added: “I think everyone will be able to see a little bit of themselves in her story. The kindness and support from our fans has been so wonderful and we're excited to bring them more laughs, tears, and memorable moments with this new season.”

Created and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the second season also stars Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber. The show will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Saba Azad Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK