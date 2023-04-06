Sahib Singh Lamba; 'In Real Love' gives a three-dimensional impetus to modern dating

Sahib Singh Lamba, the new actor on the block is all set to enthrall audiences in Netflix's first Indian dating reality show 'In Real Love!'

Pic Credit: PR

After blessing us with the cuteness of Noah Centino, Netflix has just another gift for us! Sahib Singh Lamba, the entertainment industry's latest find, is all set to steal our hearts in Netflix's new offering, 'In Real Love.'

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Sahib completed his engineering degree and MBA, then worked in the corporate space for a few years. He always enjoyed being in front of the camera, so along with his ongoing work, he chose to pursue acting.

Sahib was previously seen in the Netflix show, 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.' Sahib began his acting career with professional training by Mukesh Chhabra, The Artist Collective, and Rachit Singh, and thereafter went on to feature in various advertisements for leading brands. And now shall appear in Netflix's 'In Real Love', which is a non-fictional dating show, as one of the contestants.

Sharing his delight at being a part of Netflix's first dating reality show, Sahib added, "I am grateful for the opportunity. I guess every artist aspires to do interesting projects and have intrepid experiences; 'In Real Love' is an intriguing take on love and connections and gives a three-dimensional impetus to modern dating. Really thrilled to be a part of such a unique concept and share it with the world."

'In Real Love' is Netflix's first dating show, wherein four individuals come together to explore the intricacies of love.

Sahib will be seen on the show hosted by Gauahar Khan, Ranvijay Singh. The Netflix show releases on April 6.