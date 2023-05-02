Sahil Khatter: I’ve been body-shamed for my thin frame and no hair

Sahil Khatter on undergoing physical transformation ‘like a maniac’ for Bajao

Sahil Khatter

With Sahil Khatter, there is more than meets the eye. He may appear laidback and easy-going, but scratch that surface and you’ll find a dedicated actor trying to make his mark with each project. “I am the most hardworking guy on any set,” he begins, as we dive into a conversation about his upcoming series, Bajao, and his prep for the comedy.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What are your expectations from Bajao?

We shot the series last year. The wait for the show has been a little longer than expected, but after seeing the first look, I thought, ‘Der aaye durust aaye’.

Were you in a limbo waiting for the project announcement?

Yes, but then my life has been spent in limbo. Even 83 [2021] was pushed for two years. Bajao is my third project, and I had to wait a year for it to be [announced]. It is a waiting game, and we all have to do it. Even Shah Rukh Khan waited for four years for Pathaan and its Rs 1,000 crore [box-office collections].

In the interim, did you feel nervous about your career?

I am bound to, but I knew that I could survive. Since I shifted to Mumbai, no matter how life has panned out, I have always made efforts. My plans B and C have always been in place.

How did you prep for Bajao?

I play a Haryanvi guy. I had represented Haryana, and then India in roller hockey. I am an Asian Games bronze medalist. I knew everything [about how to approach a Haryanvi character], but I went ahead and did my workshops, sat with a diction [coach], and figured all my scenes in 10 ways possible. When I went on set, we were prepared for plans A, B, and C. [I can say] my performance won’t go unnoticed.

What is the show all about?

It is an epic show revolving around three boys, one of whom is my character Dhari. We are set to make a music video of a popstar [played by Raftaar]. One day, the money and the rapper get lost after we get drunk. It is a comedy. Dhari is short-tempered, but a rare combination of brains and brawn. My directors [Shiva and Sapta] have done a fabulous job. We wanted to make [the character] like Mahipalpur call centre guys, who build bodies because they feel it will add to their personality.

So, you went through a physical transformation for this role?

I have been a puny guy, and have been body-shamed all my life for having no hair or being very thin. Now, [my body] is like Jason Statham’s. For this character, I prepped like a maniac.

How was it working with debutant directors after collaborating with an experienced director like Kabir Khan?

I recently saw a video of Jonah Hill talking about why Martin Scorsese is the world’s most special director. Hill said that somebody could take 30 minutes to solve a problem in a scene, but Scorsese would take five seconds. He is that quick and certain in his decision-making, and [that stems from] his experience. The only difference between somebody doing their first project and someone doing their 20th is problem-solving and decision-making.