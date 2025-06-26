Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Saiyami Kher on Special Ops 2 Action is empowering for me

Saiyami Kher on Special Ops 2: Action is empowering for me

Updated on: 26 June,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Saiyami Kher, who reprises her role of a spy in Special Ops 2, says it’s empowering to perform action in the series

Saiyami Kher on Special Ops 2: Action is empowering for me

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher on Special Ops 2: Action is empowering for me
Returning to the world of Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops was a mix of nostalgia and excitement for Saiyami Kher. The actor, who reprises the role of undercover agent Juhi in Special Ops 2, remembers reporting to the set on the first day of shoot. “It brought back a flood of memories, from the intensity of the scenes to the camaraderie we shared. Collaborating again with Neeraj Pandey sir and Kay Kay Menon is a valuable learning experience. They bring so much depth and vision to the storytelling, it pushes you to give your best every single time,” she says.

The actor joins Menon, Vinay Pathak, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the espionage thriller. The talented cast aside, she has another reason to enjoy shooting for the series — her action-packed role. “I love doing action. I’ve been into sports ever since I was a kid, be it running, cycling, or swimming. Training for the Ironman triathlon taught me discipline, resilience, and how to push my limits. So I’m always up for doing exciting stunts. Action is empowering for me.” 



