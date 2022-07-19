Sandeepa Dhar: Would’ve been apprehensive if not for Imtiaz Ali

Sandeepa on being confident of tackling a drama about a small-town sexologist in Dr Arora, under Ali’s tutelage

Sandeepa Dhar

After starting her career on the big screen, Sandeepa Dhar is enjoying her time on the web exploring myriad characters. Her two upcoming shows could not be more different. While SonyLIV’s Dr. Arora sees her as a Morena woman, whose husband seeks the help of a sexologist, Tera Chhalaava on Hungama Play has her playing her first negative role. Dhar talks about the two offerings, the multitude of experiences, and the joy of working with Imtiaz Ali.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Two consecutive shows are coming out. How excited are you?

The excitement will come once the shows release, and I get the feedback. As of now, it is sheer nervousness.

Dr Arora

How did Dr. Arora happen?

I auditioned for Dr. Arora and forgot about it because I was shooting for other things. About 15 days later, I got a callback from Imtiaz Ali’s office stating that they liked my test and Imtiaz wanted to talk to me. They set up a Zoom call because I was in Pondicherry at the time. I was nervous about getting on a Zoom call with him because it is one thing to talk to someone on a call, and another to have a face-to-face chat. I didn’t want to leave a bad first impression. I couldn’t sleep the previous night because I was nervous about meeting Imtiaz. You expect directors to have an aura, but Imtiaz doesn’t have any of it. He spoke to me as if he had known me forever. I couldn’t process the fact that he was complimenting my work. He told me about the show and my character. I was shocked when he asked me to come back and read the script.

The show revolves around a small-town sexologist. How did you react to the subject?

When he told me the subject, I was intrigued because Imtiaz is known for making love stories. I would have been apprehensive of the subject, if it was not with Imtiaz. He brings credibility. The show won’t make you cringe or uncomfortable. From the writing, you can tell that they used the subject to educate, with a tinge of humour. My parents [and their generation] might feel uncomfortable about the subject because they come from a certain conditioning. We are the [second] most populated country in the world, and still shying away from [discussing sex]. That said, today’s generation is far more comfortable talking about it.

Stills from Tera Chhalaava

How did you prepare for the role?

I had to understand the culture of people in Madhya Pradesh. The show is set in the ’90s. When I was younger, during winter vacations, we used to go to Delhi from Bangalore. En route, I’d often notice these doctor ads. When I would ask my parents about them, they inadvertently shut me up. As part of my prep, I had to learn about the people from Morena and their lifestyle in the ’90s. [I had to emulate] how they speak and their body language.

Have you seen the series?

I saw it in titbits while dubbing. Archit [Kumar director], Sajid [Ali, director], and Imtiaz have justified the writing.

Imtiaz Ali

You also have Tera Chhalaava up for release. Was it easy to switch to a negative character after Dr Arora?

This is the first time I am playing a negative character. We prepped for three weeks before the shoot. Kabir [Sadanand, director] was part of the anthology, and asked me if I was interested. Since Kabir was in Goa, we did a lot of readings on video calls. It was difficult to find that darkness in me. I had an interesting journey to figure Anjali out and understand her morality.