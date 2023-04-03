New medium, new language

Recently seen in Taj, Sandhya says OTT boom has led her to find projects that resonate with her

Sandhya Mridul in Taj

One can see why Sandhya Mridul would give her nod to Taj: Divided by Blood. The actor, who plays Jodha bai in the ZEE5 period drama, has only chosen projects that have resonated with her, in her 29-year career. “In television, I did interesting work like Swabhimaan, Banegi Apni Baat, and Koshish Ek Asha. But after that, everything became about saas-bahu. So, I took a two-year sabbatical,” she recounts.

Mridul, who has since gone on to work in several movies, is relieved that the OTT boom has brought a new language to Indian entertainment. “Today, we have OTT, where I can get [projects] that give a scope for the versatility I always aimed for. I recently wrapped up an Applause show that will drop online in one or two months.” With the influx of digital entertainment, Mridul notes that the industry has moved away from typical hero-heroine stories. She recalls an incident, where she was offered the part of a leading lady, but was deemed ‘arrogant’ for asking questions about her role. “When I asked what my role was about, I was told, ‘What do you have to do with the role? There are six songs. You have to romance the hero.’ But I insisted on knowing what I was playing. So they told my secretary, ‘Why is she asking this question?’ I was considered arrogant, when I wasn’t. I was clear about the parts I wanted to do.”

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series 'Taj - Divided by Blood'