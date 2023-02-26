Sandhya Mridul: I have not been a part of anything historical like Jodha

Bollywood actor Sandhya Mridul opens up on being a part of history with Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Taj and more

Sandhya Mridul and Naseeruddin Shah

There is no doubt that Sandhya Mridul is extremely selective about her projects, considering her last project was Tandav (2021). It has taken the actor almost two years to come back to the screen. Mridul will next be seen as Queen Jodha Bai in Taj—Divided by Blood.

The ZEE5 series follows the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal empire. The historical series also features Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chishti. Making her debut in a history series, Mridul says, “I have not been a part of anything historical like Jodha. I thought I could bring something new to the character. At the end of the day, who in their right mind would say no to working opposite Naseeruddin Shah?”

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series 'Taj - Divided by Blood'

The actor believes that despite being historical, the series is relevant in current times and gives the new generation a peek into history. “It brings you closer and keeps you in touch with history as the stories are inspired by true events. We grew up watching a lot of mythology and history. I don’t see that happening anymore. It feels great to revisit the mediaeval era with such interesting stories,” she adds.