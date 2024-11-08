Citadel: Honey Bunny soon also attracted some controversy when suddenly the netizens noticed Saqib Saleem, who plays a pivotal part in the show, was actually absent from all the promotional events

In Pic: Saqib Saleem

Listen to this article Saqib Saleem finally breaks silence on Citadel: Honey Bunny row; says, ‘I don’t have any behind-the-scenes shots’ x 00:00

One of the most headline-making shows of the last one month has been Citadel: Honey Bunny. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the show is a prequel to the Russo Brothers created Priyanka Chopra-led show Citadel. Created by Raj & DK the show has been the talk of the town for many reasons. But it soon also attracted some controversy when suddenly the netizens noticed Saqib Saleem, who plays a pivotal part in the show, was actually absent from all the promotional events and even content. Turns out Saqib has now finally spoken about the show and cryptically said he is not the one who calls the shots.

Saqib Saleem on Citadel: Honey Bunny row

It was said that Saqib Saleem was upset with the fact that he is excluded from all the promotional content including the trailer mandjis character was seen nowhere. Additionally he wasn't even a part of the promotional events and interviews that took place before the release. Even during the premiere of the show that took place recently, the actor chose to give it a miss and was on a vacation in Goa. In an Instagram post where he has shared reviews that has praised him in Citadel: Honey Bunny, Saleem has shared a note.

‘I have nothing but love for the show’

He wrote, “Though I don’t have any behind-the-scenes shots, if you’ve looked closely at the promotional assets, you might spot a familiar face. I poured my heart into this project, and now it’s yours to experience. I’d love to hear what you think.. let’s make this blank space come alive with your thoughts! P.S. I have nothing but love for the show, and the reviews coming in have been truly amazing. Agent KD.” While the actor has not clearly conveyed on what exactly happened or went wrong, the post hints at some tension and that is not a good sign for the show.

Reaction on Saqib Saleem’s post

The post has garnered a lot of comments and reaction including that of Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan who wrote, “stop shooting at me.” To this, Saqib in a very fun way referring to their characters in the show replied, “Galti kardi tune waapis nahi aana chahiye tha tujhe Rahi.” Created by Raj&DK, the show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

