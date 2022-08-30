Sara Ali Khan on 'Case Toh Banta Hain': If I go to jail, I will get bail, you see, I will not fail

Sara’s witty punchlines and unfiltered comebacks leave Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila laughing their lungs out
Sara Ali Khan picture courtesy - PR
Sara Ali Khan, the Atrangi Re actress has entered India’s first court of comedy to tackle some atrangi ilzaams. Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, today dropped a hilarious teaser that shows Sara Ali Khan at her quirkiest best. Known for her quirky punchlines, Sara goes all out to tackle Atrangi Ilzaams and quips, “If I go to jail, I will get bail, you see I will not fail”, as comedian Paritosh Tripathi calls for action against her.
That’s not all! Sara continues her sass as she replies, “Aap chale jao apne raste” when the comedian tries to make fun of her famous Namaste dialogue. Sara’s witty punchlines and unfiltered comebacks leave Riteish Deshmukh and Kusha Kapila laughing their lungs out, and we are sure that the viewers will also have the time of their lives with this episode.
Sharing her excitement about being a part of this unique courtroom comedy, Sara Ali Khan said, “Case Toh Banta Hai is a show that I was very excited to go on. I think the Atrangi humour and jokes are totally my cup of tea. The characters, the concept, and the whole team of this show truly help humour come to life. Don’t miss my funny episode on Case Toh Banta Hai!”
Watch the exclusive episode of Case Toh Banta Hai featuring Sara Ali Khan on Amazon miniTV on September 1. Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defence lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor.
