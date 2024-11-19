Aryan Khan’s untitled Bollywood series, produced by Gauri Khan, marks his debut as a creator-director. Set to release in 2025, it will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Aryan Khan

Listen to this article Aryan Khan to make his debut as a director with Bollywood series on Netflix in 2025 x 00:00

Aryan Khan’s yet-to-be-titled Bollywood series will be released in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director. The series will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Aaryan Khan’s directorial debut

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, Aryan Khan’s debut and this multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Aryan Khan reportedly wrapped up the shoot for his directorial project in May. His debut series, which began filming in June 2023, offers a look into the glamorous world of the Hindi film industry. The six-episode series reportedly features Lakshya and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the news

Sharing his heartfelt thoughts on the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan says, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds, and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia . Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots… pic.twitter.com/8v0eBzRZ6S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2024

More about Aryan Khan

Born on November 12, Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has two siblings, sister Suhana and brother AbRam. Aryan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai for his early education and later went to Sevenoaks School in the UK. In 2020, he completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematic Arts and Television Production from the University of Southern California.

Aryan Khan launched D’Yavol X in April 2023, and within a year, the luxury brand has gained impressive popularity—recently seen on Ed Sheeran, who wore one of its denim jackets. Alongside his fashion line, Aryan also manages other ventures, including his vodka brand, D’Yavol. Both brands are part of his flagship global luxury label, Slab Ventures.