Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh to star in new show 'Kafas'

Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh. Pictures Courtesy/Instagram account

Actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh will be seen sharing screen space in a new show titled 'Kafas'.

'Kafas' will arrive on Sony LIV this June. Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi are also a part of the show.

It is directed by Sahil Sangha and produced in association with Madiba Entertainment.

On Thursday, Mona and Sharman dropped intriguing videos. Sharman can be seen in the video trying to reveal something, but the only thing stopping him is the cash he accepted in return for his quiet.

On the other hand, Mona is seen filming a confession while distraught, but she is unable to do so because she is guilty of accepting a bribe.

Mona and Sharman have earlier worked together in '3 Idiots'. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani '3 Idiots' was released in the year 2009 and received a massive response from fans and critics. It also starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and R Madhavan.

