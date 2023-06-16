Breaking News
Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh to star in new show 'Kafas'

Updated on: 16 June,2023 03:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Thursday, Mona and Sharman dropped intriguing videos. Sharman can be seen in the video trying to reveal something, but the only thing stopping him is the cash he accepted in return for his quiet

Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh to star in new show 'Kafas'

Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh. Pictures Courtesy/Instagram account

Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh to star in new show 'Kafas'
Actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh will be seen sharing screen space in a new show titled 'Kafas'.


'Kafas' will arrive on Sony LIV this June. Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi are also a part of the show.


It is directed by Sahil Sangha and produced in association with Madiba Entertainment.


On Thursday, Mona and Sharman dropped intriguing videos. Sharman can be seen in the video trying to reveal something, but the only thing stopping him is the cash he accepted in return for his quiet.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharman Joshi (@sharmanjoshi)

On the other hand, Mona is seen filming a confession while distraught, but she is unable to do so because she is guilty of accepting a bribe.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Mona and Sharman have earlier worked together in '3 Idiots'. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani '3 Idiots' was released in the year 2009 and received a massive response from fans and critics. It also starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and R Madhavan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

