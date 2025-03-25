Actress Sharvari is just five-years-old in the acting business and is grateful for her journey which has been full of ups and downs

Sharvari. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Sharvari gets candid about the highs and lows of her career x 00:00

Actress Sharvari is just five-years-old in the acting business and is grateful for her journey which has been full of ups and downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharvari made her acting debut with the series “The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye” after which she was then seen in the dud “Bunty Aur Babli 2”. After a slow start, the actress rose to major stardom with her work in hits such as “Munjya”, “Maharaj” and “Vedaa”.

Talking about it, Sharvari told IANS: “It has been a grateful journey. My journey has been full of ups and downs and I'm actually grateful for each day and each learning and teaching that came to me through this journey and I think that it has just started, you know? So, I'm waiting for it to go a long way.”

Sharvari is all set to star in “Alpha” with actress Alia Bhatt. Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe.

This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.

Talking about working with Alia, Sharvari, who was in the capital for the launch of Sheba’s new campaign, told IANS: “I think my most important takeaway of course from this film is to be able to learn from Alia. She's an incredible actor and an incredible human being.”

“And it was like a master class actually to just be with her on set every single day. So, I think I will take everything that I have learnt from her and hopefully, you know, apply it in every coming project. So, I'm really grateful to have gotten this opportunity to work alongside Alia,” she wrote.

It was on October 4, when the makers of the upcoming spy movie “Alpha” revealed that the film will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever