Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Shekhar Suman on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi If you work with the best
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shekhar Suman on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi: 'If you work with the best...'

Updated on: 17 April,2024 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In 'Heeramandi', Shekhar Suman steps into the shoes of Zulfikar, the head of a princely state who staunchly affirms his monarchy's supremacy

Shekhar Suman on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi: 'If you work with the best...'

In 'Heeramandi', Shekhar Suman steps into the shoes of Zulfikar, the head of a princely state

Listen to this article
Shekhar Suman on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi: 'If you work with the best...'
x
00:00

Rewind to the golden age of Hindi cinema, where Shekhar Suman stole hearts and lit up the screen with his magnetic performance in 'Utsav.' Fuelled by passion and determination, Shekhar Suman soared to new heights, leaving a trail of stardust in his wake. With each role, he captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, earning accolades and admiration aplenty.


Fast forward to the present, where Shekhar Suman is all set to conquer new horizons with his stellar presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, 'Heeramandi'. Set against the opulent backdrop of the British-India era, this epic promises to be a visual feast, with Shekhar Suman adding his trademark charm and charisma to the mix.


In 'Heeramandi', Shekhar Suman steps into the shoes of Zulfikar, the head of a princely state who staunchly affirms his monarchy's supremacy, remaining oblivious to the winds of change. Netflix recently released a character promo wherein the veteran actor can be seen affirming, "Zulfikar kanoon maanta hai toh bas apne khudke," leaving us intrigued!


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Talking about 'Heeramandi,' Shekhar Suman shared, "If you work with the best, you give your best and the best happens. Mr.Bhansali is a phenomenon, an auteur, a virtuoso. It's an experience of a lifetime working with him. An accomplished filmmaker with an illustrious career, he is at par with directors like K. Asif, Kamal Amrohi, Guru Dutt and Mehboob Khan. As an actor, I'm overwhelmed and exhilarated to be a part of this colossus magnum opus."

As the curtains draw to a close on Shekhar Suman's illustrious journey from 'Utsav' to 'Heeramandi', one cannot help but marvel at the depth and richness of his contributions to Indian cinema. With each role, he has not only entertained but also challenged societal norms, provoking thought and reflection in equal measure.

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India - visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Offering a spectacular glimpse into the world, every frame is steeped in intrigue, passion, and drama, set to captivate audiences from May 1 only on Netflix. The trailer is packed with impactful dialogues that add power to the fight against the British in the pre-Independence era.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shekhar suman sanjay leela bhansali Entertainment News OTT news Web Series OTT Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK