Shekhar Suman on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi: 'If you work with the best...'

Rewind to the golden age of Hindi cinema, where Shekhar Suman stole hearts and lit up the screen with his magnetic performance in 'Utsav.' Fuelled by passion and determination, Shekhar Suman soared to new heights, leaving a trail of stardust in his wake. With each role, he captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, earning accolades and admiration aplenty.

Fast forward to the present, where Shekhar Suman is all set to conquer new horizons with his stellar presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, 'Heeramandi'. Set against the opulent backdrop of the British-India era, this epic promises to be a visual feast, with Shekhar Suman adding his trademark charm and charisma to the mix.

In 'Heeramandi', Shekhar Suman steps into the shoes of Zulfikar, the head of a princely state who staunchly affirms his monarchy's supremacy, remaining oblivious to the winds of change. Netflix recently released a character promo wherein the veteran actor can be seen affirming, "Zulfikar kanoon maanta hai toh bas apne khudke," leaving us intrigued!

Talking about 'Heeramandi,' Shekhar Suman shared, "If you work with the best, you give your best and the best happens. Mr.Bhansali is a phenomenon, an auteur, a virtuoso. It's an experience of a lifetime working with him. An accomplished filmmaker with an illustrious career, he is at par with directors like K. Asif, Kamal Amrohi, Guru Dutt and Mehboob Khan. As an actor, I'm overwhelmed and exhilarated to be a part of this colossus magnum opus."

As the curtains draw to a close on Shekhar Suman's illustrious journey from 'Utsav' to 'Heeramandi', one cannot help but marvel at the depth and richness of his contributions to Indian cinema. With each role, he has not only entertained but also challenged societal norms, provoking thought and reflection in equal measure.

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India - visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Offering a spectacular glimpse into the world, every frame is steeped in intrigue, passion, and drama, set to captivate audiences from May 1 only on Netflix. The trailer is packed with impactful dialogues that add power to the fight against the British in the pre-Independence era.