'Kangana and Adhyayan were happy': 'Heeramandi' actor Shekhar Suman on his son's relationship 

In 2016, Adhyayan Suman had accused his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut of torturing and abusing him, when they were together.

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' recently opened up on his son Adhyayan’s relationship with Kangana Ranaut. The former is also a part of the show and it is the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing screen space.

In an interview with Zoom, Shekhar said, “We all go through different phases in life. What appears to be right today, may not appear right tomorrow and vice versa. Nobody wants to have a relationship, break up, and just move on. Every couple wants permanence in their relationship because it is deep and sacred.”

“Destiny has other roles to play and you have to follow destiny. Kangana and Adhyayan were happy when they were together and they went on their ways. It was destined to happen so there is no ill will and inimical feelings towards each other. Sometimes, things happen in the heat of the moment but one should look back with fondness,” he added.

Coming to ‘Heeramandi’, Shekhar Suman breathes life into the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed, a man of authority, whose mere presence exudes power and sophistication, while Adhyayan portrays Zorawar Ali Khan, an arrogant nawab of considerable wealth whose pursuits are driven solely by his self-interest.

Shekhar Suman described Zulfiqar as, "A towering figure of power and authority, he commands attention effortlessly. I'm eager for the audiences to witness the tale of Heeramandi that's close to all our hearts. It was an exhilarating and enriching experience working with a maestro and an auteur like Mr.Bhansali."

Adhyayan Suman expressed, "Zorawar carries himself with a certain air of self-assurance, the kind that's expected of a nawab. It was an honour beyond words to play this character designed by Mr. Bhansali. His validation was like a badge of honour for me."

The upcoming series is set amid multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha.

'Heeramandi' is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

(With inputs from ANI)