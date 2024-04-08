Kangana Ranaut’s old post eating 'laal maas' resurfaces after she claims ‘I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat’

Kangana Ranaut clarified that she neither consumes beef nor any other kind of red meat, saying that she is a "proud Hindu".

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is being panned on social media after a section of netizens claimed that she consumes beef. While the ‘Queen’ actor shared a post on X defending the rumours, many pulled up her old tweets around the subject.

Kangana clarified on Monday that she neither consumes beef nor any other kind of red meat, saying that she is a "proud Hindu". "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," she wrote in a post on X.

Some users on social media even dug out an old tweet of Kangana from 2019, in which she had written about her yogic lifestyle. It read, "There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn't believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat."

Another tweet showed the actor posting a picture of her meal in Rajasthan eating laal maas (red meat).

Kangana ji, yeh Laal Maas shayad aapke saath zabardasti kar raha tha 2021 mein. Please complain kijiye. Maana waqt ki seema nahi hoti par 4 saal toh ‘decades’ nahi hote na. @KanganaTeam #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/41r1eRJSs4 pic.twitter.com/CbHTSalt5O — Naman 🇮🇳 (@tohfakaboolhai) April 8, 2024

Earlier, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, also alleged that Kangana had once tweeted that she liked and consumed beef and the party has now given her a ticket to contest the upcoming elections.

Kangana recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has fielded Kangana from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo-directorial film. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

(With inputs from ANI)