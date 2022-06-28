Shenaz Treasury reveals she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 June,2022 09:46 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress says she used to have issues remembering peoples faces

Shenaz Treasury/Instagram


Shenaz Treasury took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share that she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. She said that she used to have issues remembering peoples faces but remembered them by their voices. 

Shenaz posted on Instagram stories, “I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices. Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren't expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven't seen in a while."




She added, “You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, co-workers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending co-workers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me. So you confuse characters in movies or on television more so than other people? Yes, I do. I can't tell the difference if two characters have the same height and build and hairstyle.” She added, “So now please understand that this is a real disorder and not me being aloof or snobbish. This is a real brain issue. Please be kind and understand.”


