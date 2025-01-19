Breaking News
'Was worth the pain and sweat': Shilpa Shetty recalls working on ‘Indian Police Force'

Updated on: 19 January,2025 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

In Rohit Shetty’s thriller series 'Indian Police Force', the actress played the role of the first female police officer in the cop-verse as she played the role of ATS Chief Tara Shetty

Shilpa Shetty. Pic/Yogen Shah

As “Indian Police Force” completes one year since its release, actress Shilpa Shetty recalled working in the series and said that she enjoyed the action needed to pull off those stunts and that it was worth the pain. 


In Rohit Shetty’s thriller series 'Indian Police Force', the actress played the role of the first female police officer in the cop-verse as she played the role of ATS Chief Tara Shetty.


"It's been a year since 'Indian Police Force' released, and it makes me realise that time flies by so fast. It feels like yesterday when I was training for my role. I remember the sheer pride to be playing the part of an ATS chief, Tara Shetty will always be special,” Shilpa said.


“I enjoyed the action needed to pull off those stunts… Was worth the pain and sweat. It was an amazing experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop verse and work alongside some amazing actors,” she added.

Shilpa shared that she is filled with gratitude towards the audience for showering immense love and appreciation towards the series.

“'I'm beyond glad to have had the opportunity to pay an ode to our police force," shared the actress.

“Indian Police Force” also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. It follows the story of Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik, who battles an insidious adversary named Zarar, who has chosen the path of terrorism.

In other news, Shilpa on January 15, dropped a sneak peek into her organic farm life.

Shilpa took to her Instagram and posted a couple of photos with some fresh vegetables.

The post was captioned, "Had Aloo and Gobi … but separately".

Previously, the diva celebrated Makar Sankranti with family members. Shilpa took to the photo-sharing app and shared a picture of herself on Instagram stories. The picture showed the actress inside a temple posing against the idol.

She could be seen holding a laddoo in her hand and a basket of offerings in the other in the image, which she captioned, "Happy Makar Sankranti. Til gud ghya god god bola."

